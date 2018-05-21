Idaho GOP congressional nominee hurt in motorcycle crash

Russ Fulcher, the Idaho Republican Party's current nominee for the 1st Congressional District, was hurt in a motorcycle crash on Friday, daughter Meghan Fulcher confirmed Monday.
Fulcher was driving his brother's motorcycle headed to visit his in-laws in Melba. On the way, he "encountered some loose gravel on a sharp curve along Dickman Road, where he slipped and laid the bike down," according to a Monday afternoon news release.
Fulcher suffered broken ribs and a few minor scrapes.
Fulcher, who has ridden motorcycles since age 6, was wearing a helmet and full body protection, including gloves and boots.
He remains in the hospital, where his family has asked for privacy while he recovers from his injuries. He "is expected to make a full recovery and will be back on the campaign trail soon," the news release said.
Rumors that reached the family — that Fulcher had been drinking — are "utterly false," his daughter told the Statesman.
“I am thankful for the Lord’s hand of protection this weekend,” said Fulcher in a written statement. He thanked the hospital staff "for patching me back up. Remember, always wear a helmet!”
