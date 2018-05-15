Here's everything you need to know if you're voting in Idaho's primary election

Tuesday is Election Day for Idaho's primaries, and some voters still have unanswered questions about candidates, polling places and more. We're here to help.

Still need some time to brush up on the candidates? Check out our voter guide. It lets you compare candidates side-by-side and learn about their views in their own words.

Find a full list of who is on the ballot here.

You can also read through our editorial board's endorsements here and find out who else endorsed Idaho candidates — from Sarah Palin to Kristen Armstrong.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

As of 8:30 a.m., Ada County elections official Phil McGrane said authorities were investigating reports that Precinct 2101 in Meridian (polling location at Treasure Valley Baptist Church) had not received Democratic ballots. A complainant reported that, upon requesting a Democratic ballot, workers at the polling place discovered their packets were nonpartisan ballots.

McGrane said according to Ada County elections information, Democratic ballots were delivered to the polling place. Officials are working to determine what happened to the original ballots that were sent.

Shortly after 9 a.m., new Democratic ballots had been delivered to the precinct. McGrane also said the polling place is equipped with hardware meant for voters with disabilities which allows workers to print off ballots.

What should I bring with me?

All voters will be asked to show photo ID or sign an affidavit attesting to their identification.

You'll be asked to select a Republican, Democrat or nonpartisan ballot. Only people officially affiliated with the Republican Party may select the Republican primary ballot. The Democrats’ primary is open in this state, and a voter of any affiliation may select a Democratic ballot.

The nonpartisan ballot contains only judicial races, and any special district bonds or levies.

The deadline to change your party affiliation was March 9. New or unaffiliated voters may still declare themselves Republicans during early voting or on Election Day. Also, anyone who must register again because of a name or address change may change party affiliation then.

Where do I go to vote?

Look up where you vote via idahovotes.gov or the Ada or Canyon county election websites. Call Ada County Elections at 208-287-6860 or Canyon County Elections at 208-454-7562to confirm your polling place.

Not registered to vote? You may register on Election Day at your polling site.