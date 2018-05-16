Idaho's next lieutenant governor will likely be a woman, making state history

For the first time in state history, Idaho's next lieutenant governor will likely be a woman.

Former state Rep. Janice McGeachin held a narrow lead as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday over former Idaho GOP Chairman Steve Yates in Tuesday's Republican primary; the pair were just 1.5 percentage points apart with 95 percent of the state's votes counted. Democrat Kristin Collum, running on a joint ticket with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Paulette Jordan, received nearly 90 percent of the vote in her primary against Jim Fabe.

No third-party candidates filed for lieutenant governor this year.

Five Republicans and two Democrats were on the ballot to replace Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little, who left office to run for governor, a race he also won on Tuesday.





Republicans on the ballot also included Sen. Marv Hagedorn, Rep. Kelley Packer and Sen. Bob Nonini.





McGeachin received 28.8 percent of the vote to Yates' 27.3 percent, as of available vote counts at 3:30 a.m. Hagedorn took about 15 percent of the vote, Packer took 14.1 percent, and Nonini took 14.5 percent.

The lieutenant governor serves both as president of the Senate and the person prepared to take over at a moment’s notice if something should happen to the governor. The lieutenant governor also steps in if the sitting governor is out of state. Idaho has never had a woman hold the position.

Both Democrats were first-time candidates who have never held elected office.





McGeachin, of Idaho Falls, spent four terms in the House of Representatives before retiring.

Collum, of Boise, is a technical project and program manager at Hewlett-Packard and a former Army officer. She served under Colin Powell at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.