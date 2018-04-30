2018 Idaho voter guide: Catch up on candidates before you cast your vote

We're two weeks away from Election Day, and early voting has started. Before you vote,don't forget to check what the candidates say in our May primary voter guide, linked here.
We invited 172 candidates across 71 races to be part of this spring's guide. Those who accepted came from across the ballot — seeking seats in Congress, as governor, in the Legislature and on county commissions.
You'll read their thoughts and plans in their own words — unedited.
Our guide this time covers Idaho's 1st and 2nd congressional districts, statewide races, legislative districts 8 through 23, and Ada and Canyon counties, including two local bonds and levies.
The build-a-ballot website gives you exactly what contested items you’ll see on your paper ballot. After reading through the options, you can save or print your choices to refer to when you vote.
Early voting runs until May 11. Election day is Tuesday, May 15. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. For more information, follow this link, visit the elections websites for Ada County or Canyon County, or call 208-287-6860 (Ada) or 208-454-7562(Canyon).
Idaho offers same-day voter registration at the polls. If you are not currently registered to vote, bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency — a bank statement or utility bill, for example — when you head out to cast your ballot. If you have a state-issued drivers license or ID card, you can also register online at this link.
The deadline to change your party affiliation was March 9. But new or unaffiliated voters can still declare themselves Republicans at the polls and participate in that party's closed primary.
Much more Idaho voting information can be found at idahovotes.gov.
Have problems using the voter guide? Write us at elections@idahostatesman.com. We’ll do our best to help you out.
And look for excerpts from the guide in the print Idaho Statesman, Thursday, May 3.
