Labrador denounces ‘complete and utter lie’ in ad by pro-Ahlquist group

Heidi Hill, of Eagle, center, stands next to a portrait of her daughter, Shauna Hill, during an April 5, 2018, press conference at the Idaho Capitol. Idaho gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador, left, had a bill passed in Congress that was prompted by 16-year-old Shauna Hill’s death. Hill’s father, a retired Navy pilot with 28 years of service, learned the law prohibited transferring his veteran’s education benefits to his surviving daughter. Labrador’s bill, which became law last year, closes this gap. Cynthia Sewell csewell@idahostatesman.com