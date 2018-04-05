Labrador denounces ‘complete and utter lie’ in ad by pro-Ahlquist group

Republican candidate for governor and U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador held a rare press conference on Thursday to call out GOP challenger Tommy Ahlquist for “bringing fake news to Idaho.”
The congressman denounced several claims Ahlquist’s campaign has made about Labrador’s voting record and office spending. And in particular, he targeted a recent ad run by the independent Idaho First PAC that says Labrador has sponsored “zero bills that have become law.”
The claim is “the most shameful part of this whole event,” Labrador said. “... This is a complete and utter lie. There are over 20 bills I have sponsored or co-sponsored that have become law.”
The PAC supports Ahlquist, and its major donors include Ahlquist’s father, John T. Ahlquist Jr.
“Voters are usually not surprised when politicians exaggerate claims against their opponents so they can gain a political advantage,” Labrador said. “But Tommy’s campaign and his father’s PAC have done more than just simply exaggerate. They have lied.”
The comments were among the most pointed to date in Idaho’s gubernatorial GOP primary. Labrador and Ahlquist are among several Republican candidates for the job on the May 15 ballot.
“Unable to defend his record, it looks like Congressman Labrador is becoming unhinged,” Ahlquist campaign manager David Johnston told the Statesman later Thursday.
A message left for the Idaho First PAC was not immediately returned.
So has Labrador had any bills passed?
Yes. He has specifically authored three pieces of legislation that have become law.
In December 2014, President Barack Obama signed the Carl Levin and Howard P. “Buck” McKeon National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2015, H.R.3979, which included two provisions authored by Labrador. One piece, introduced in 2013 as H.R.657, pertained to grazing permits on federal land. A second provision, introduced by Labrador in 2014 as H.R.5040, conveyed 31 acres of federal land to Idaho County for use as a shooting range.
In August 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Education Assistance Act, H.R. 3218. That act included a bill authored by Labrador, the Shauna Hill Post 9/11 Education Benefits Transferability Act, H.R. 1112, which addressed how veterans’ education benefits are reassigned when a beneficiary dies.
Labrador has been a co-sponsor of 18 other pieces of legislation that have become law.
Labrador has asked that Idaho First PAC take down the ads.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
The Associated Press contributed.
