Governor candidate decides for sure: She’s leaving Legislature

State Rep. Paulette Jordan made it official Thursday morning, submitting her letter of resignation from the Idaho Legislature.
Jordan, a two-term Plummer Democrat, faces Boise businessman A.J. Balukoff in the May gubernatorial primary and resigned from the House to spend more time campaigning.
It has been an on-again, off-again decision for Jordan. She initially wanted to resign her legislative seat, while delaying the effective date until the governor appointed her replacement. A closer reading of state law determined that wasn’t possible. So last Friday she named St. Maries City Councilor Margie Gannon as her substitute, beginning Monday.
However, the section of Idaho code that allows for substitutes is meant to address temporary absences, and Jordan planned to be out the whole session.
As of Thursday morning, Jordan’s seat is vacant and awaits the appointment of a replacement by Gov. Butch Otter. The 5th District Democratic Central Committee now has 15 days to name three possible replacements. That list will go to Otter, who has another 15 days to choose a replacement.
