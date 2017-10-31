No early voting Wednesday at Southwest Boise library

The Ada County Elections Office thought it had an agreement to place a mobile-voting trailer at the Victory Library on Wednesday, but that didn’t work out, county elections director David Levine said Tuesday.
As a result, mobile voting at Victory Library — 10664 W. Victory Road — was cancelled.
The trailer, which has offered mobile voting in Kuna, Garden City, Boise and Star, will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Star Library, 10706 W. State St., suite D; and on Friday at the Albertsons on 250 S. Eagle Road in Eagle.
Early voting also is available through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.; Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.; and the Ada County Elections Office, 400 N. Benjamin Lane, suite 100.
Any person who’s eligible to vote in Ada County can cast ballots at any early voting or mobile voting location, Levine said.
Early voting is also an option in Canyon County through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Canyon County Elections Office, 1102 E. Chicago in Caldwell.
Levine said his office hoped to make mobile voting accessible at the Victory Library because it’s in Southwest Boise — a fairly dense population center that’s not very close to the other mobile voting or early voting spots.
What’s on the ballot? Visit the Statesman’s voter guide here.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51
