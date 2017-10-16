Growth, housing, buses & jails: This is what Treasure Valley candidates have to say

Information on more than 60 different candidates for office and seven ballot measures across Ada and Canyon counties is now posted at this link.
Candidates in contested races for city councils or fire district boards answered a variety of questions about their priorities and how they view certain key issues. You can read what they said in their own words, unedited.
We also gathered information on seven different ballot measures — school and library levies, recall elections and an effort by certain Nampa School District residents to move to another school district — to tell you what they would cost and what you would get in return.
Our build-a-ballot website gives you exactly what contested items you’ll see on your paper ballot. After reading through the options, you can save or print your choices to refer to when you vote.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. Early voting is also an option from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. For more information, visit the elections websites for Ada County or Canyon County, or call 208-287-6860 (Ada) or 208-454-7562 (Canyon).
Voter pre-registration cut off on Oct. 13, but Idaho offers same-day registration at the polls. If you are not currently registered to vote, bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency — a bank statement or utility bill, for example — when you head out to cast your ballot.
Much more Idaho voting information can be found at idahovotes.gov.
Have problems using the voter guide? Write us at elections@idahostatesman.com. We’ll do our best to help you out.
