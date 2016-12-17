A campaign rival bites on Trump’s ‘Evan McMuffin’ remark, and the comeback is delish

0:59 Pushing to improve Idaho's public education Pause

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

2:55 University of Idaho President Chuck Staben on moving to the Big Sky Conference, Part 1

5:19 The Rag Co. opens new shop in Boise

1:51 Meet John Gaston, ski mountaineering winner at Brundage

1:37 Revealing the 2016 All-Idaho Football Players of the Year — 5A-1A

6:29 Boise State linebacker Ben Weaver discusses Cactus Bowl, senior class

2:58 Idaho honors deceased service men and women with wreaths