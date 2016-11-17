White House debunks Karl Rove: Trump will be able to work in the Oval Office

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads' Pause

0:55 'Owyhee Adventures' preview

2:06 Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab

7:49 How to handle bear encounters

2:10 Chandler Hutchison's new look

2:21 Capital, Mountain View both field former pros on their sidelines

2:43 Boise State's Elliot Hoyte on 'selfless' group of seniors

4:27 Standing watch: Idaho prison inmates help suicidal inmates

2:39 Boise State AD Curt Apsey - Sept. 26, 2016