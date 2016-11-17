Rick Perry is being considered for energy secretary, a position he wanted to eliminate

Rick Perry’s name has popped up again for a potential post in the Donald Trump administration, and this time he’s being considered for a federal agency he once wanted to disband.
The former Texas governor and two-time presidential candidate is reportedly in the running to serve as secretary of energy in Trump’s administration, a position he wanted to get rid of while making his own run for president, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Perry famously forgot to name the Department of Energy as one of the three agencies he wanted to disband as president during a presidential debate in 2011.
“It’s three agencies of government when I get there that are gone: commerce, education, and the uh ... what’s the third one, there? Let’s see... The third one. I can’t,” Perry said, adding “Oops.”
Also in the running for energy secretary are New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and oilman Harold Hamm.
Perry is also under consideration for secretary of commerce and secretary of agriculture along with current Texas Secretary of Agriculture Sid Miller.
