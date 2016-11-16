What Trump’s election means for net neutrality – and your Netflix

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners' Pause

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

1:09 Kansas' Secretary of State says U.S. could pay for Trump's wall

3:30 Speaker Paul Ryan pledges to work side-by-side with Trump

1:30 What Idahoans would say to America's new president

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say

0:57 How will CWI pay to expand its campus?

4:27 Standing watch: Idaho prison inmates help suicidal inmates

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'