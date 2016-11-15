California senator Boxer files legislation to abolish the electoral college

Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer of California filed legislation on Tuesday to abolish the electoral college and give the presidency to the candidate who wins the most votes.
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote and was dominant in the voting in California, the biggest state in the nation. But Donald Trump won the electoral college and will be president – the fifth time in U.S. history a president has been elected despite losing the popular vote.
“This is the only office in the land where you can get more votes and still lose the presidency,” said Boxer, a Democrat who is retiring from the Senate at the end of the year. “The electoral college is an outdated, undemocratic system that does not reflect our modern society, and it needs to change immediately. Every American should be guaranteed that their vote counts.”
Boxer’s proposal doesn’t stand much of a chance with Republicans in control of both houses of Congress and likely disinterested in a measure that highlights that Trump lost the popular vote.
It takes a constitutional amendment to abolish the electoral college, which means a two-thirds vote of Congress would be needed as well as ratification by three-quarters of the states. There’s been more than 700 proposals over the years to change the electoral college.
