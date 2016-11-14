President-elect Trump might find himself in court dealing with his lawsuits

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments Pause

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

0:54 Here's a taste of Horsewood's Kitchen in Caldwell

9:21 Ben Weaver: BSU was the greatest opportunity of my life

0:32 Boise High Humanitarian Club takes the lead in new inclsuin effort

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker

4:48 A sneak peek at Esther Simplot Park

3:33 George and Shay Hirsch: The love story