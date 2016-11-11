The right cheers Pence’s growing role: ‘This isn’t Donald’s world, it’s Mike’s’

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say Pause

1:20 Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls

1:30 What Idahoans would say to America's new president

3:03 Eagle celebrates paralympian Kory Puderbaugh

2:02 NCAA rules have changed, and Boise State football is pushing players to use food as fuel

0:57 How will CWI pay to expand its campus?

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

2:24 Trump critics protest on steps of Idaho State Capitol

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech