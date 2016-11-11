Paypal founder Thiel and California Rep. Nunes named top members of Trump transition team

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead Pause

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:30 What Idahoans would say to America's new president

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say

4:36 95 and fighting for voters’ rights in North Carolina

1:20 Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls

3:03 Eagle celebrates paralympian Kory Puderbaugh

0:57 How will CWI pay to expand its campus?

1:26 Owyhee Tavern shows promise in historic Boise building