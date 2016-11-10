Trump transition could hand this Republican senator his dream job

1:58 Boise State players on 'impressive' freshman RB Alexander Mattison Pause

3:03 Eagle celebrates paralympian Kory Puderbaugh

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

0:30 Players say Mountain View-Eagle semifinal will be "crazy"

0:27 Rocky Mountain High receiver makes one-handed catch

0:31 Hotel California promotional spot

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker

2:02 What's the latest edge Boise State is looking for? It's how it fuels

1:56 "What does a lump in the breast have to do with your soul? Everything."