Interior Secretary Palin? It’s one possibility, as are Donald Jr. and an oilman

Interior secretary is the one appointment that President-Elect Donald Trump will make that could affect Idaho most. The federal government is Idaho’s biggest land owner, with 62 percent of the state’s land mass.
Politico reported that Forrest Lucas, a 74-year-old Californian and co-founder of Lucas Oil, is a top contender for Interior secretary.
Also being mentioned: Donald Trump Jr., former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, venture capitalist Robert Grady and who has a home in Jackson Hole, and others.
Donald Jr. is a hunter and a member of Trout Unlimited and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.
Politico said Trump has mentioned his desire to have Palin in his Cabinet, “and Palin has made no secret of her interest.”
Interior oversees the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service, the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, mining, offshore drilling and other federal land and wildlife agencies.
Comments