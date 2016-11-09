These undecided voters chose, but we still don’t know

Remember William Thorton and Chris Pena, the two undecided voters who watched the third presidential debate with the Statesman? Well, in the end they both decided – and neither is talking about it.
In fact, Pena hasn’t told anyone – not even his girlfriend.
“I just feel likes it’s more of a personal decision,” he said.
Fair enough. The two men, both engineers in Boise, did say they voted for one of the two leading candidates.
“I guess it came down to a reflection of my moral values,” Thornton said on Election Day. “I think for me it just came down to both of their actions and character….I hate to say the lesser of two evils, but that’s basically it.”
Pena said his final decision came literally at the polls, “right when I was marking the ballot.” His criteria: “What’s going to benefit the entire country.”
“I will say I think everybody was kind of anticipating a different outcome than what we got,” he allowed. “I was definitely surprised. I’m still kind of astonished.”
