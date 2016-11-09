Boise interfaith leaders gather at Statehouse, call for healing post-election

About 150 people gathered Wednesday in the rotunda of the Idaho Statehouse, prayed and listened to several Boise faith leaders call for unity.
Bishop Brian Thom, of the Episcopal Diocese of Idaho, urged attendees to stand together, to try to unify and to turn to God in times of turmoil.
Some in the crowd hugged each other, some wept and some smiled encouragingly at each other.
At least one other post-election rally is planned at the Statehouse so far. Separately from Wednesday’s event, a group of Boise high school students — most from Borah, Boise and Capital high schools — plan to gather at 1 p.m. Saturday in support of minorities and other groups. The Idaho Democratic Party is supporting that rally, the students say.
