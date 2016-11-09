Clinton wears the color purple for concession

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say Pause

1:30 What Idahoans would say to America's new president

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

1:44 What do the polls mean?

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:03 John Podesta addresses Clinton supporters early Wednesday morning

1:34 U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas wins re-election