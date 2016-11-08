Brody takes lead in early Idaho Supreme Court results

Robyn Brody led Curt McKenzie 57 percent to 43 percent around 11 p.m. Tuesday, with about one-third of precincts in the state reporting. The candidates are competing to succeed Jim Jones on the Idaho Supreme Court.
Brody and McKenzie were the top vote-getters of four candidates in May’s primary, when the high court seat usually would be decided. But no single candidate took more than 50 percent of the vote in that election, so Brody and McKenzie went on to compete in the first Supreme Court runoff since 1998.
McKenzie, of Nampa, is an attorney and seven-term Republican state lawmaker who is leaving the Legislature.
Brody has been an attorney for about 20 years. She currently practices in Rupert and has practiced in Twin Falls.
Check back for updates.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey
Comments