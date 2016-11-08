On volatile election night, Kansas delivers mostly predictable results

Kansas stood as an island of calm on a fast-moving election map Tuesday night, from the presidential race to a U.S. Senate contest and all four of the state’s congressional districts.
Republican Donald Trump led Democrat Hillary Clinton in early returns by a margin of 53% to 41%. The New York businessman carried Kansas, which hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1964.
Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran defeated Lawrence attorney Patrick Wiesner, leading by a margin of 59% to 37% in early returns. Moran was heavily favored to win a second Senate term, if nothing else, by history: Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932.
1964 The last time a Democrat carried Kansas in a presidential election.
In the sprawling 63-county ‘Big First’ 1st Congressional District, Great Bend physician Roger Marshall, a Republican, led independent Alan LaPolice, a Clyde educator, by a margin of 63% to 29%.
Closer to Kansas City, in the 3rd Congressional District, Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder was in a closer-than-expected race with Democrat Jay Sidie. Yoder’s district, though traditionally Republican, was thought to be leaning toward Clinton at the presidential level.
1932 The last time a Democrat was elected to the U.S. Senate from Kansas.
In the state’s 2nd and 4th districts, Republican Reps. Mike Pompeo and Lynn Jenkins were likely to declare victory over their Democratic opponents.
Republicans had to defend numerous seats in states won by President Barack Obama, but they never really had to worry about Kansas.
In contrast to the competitive Senate race in neighboring Missouri between Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander, Kansas’ Senate race was a predictably safe win for Republicans. The party had to defend numerous seats in states won by President Barack Obama, but they never really had to worry about Kansas.
No matter which party controls the Senate in January, Moran will return to Capitol Hill as a second-term lawmaker with more seniority. If his past chairmanship of the National Republican Senatorial Committee is any indication, Moran may seek a more prominent role in his party’s leadership.
The only real suspense this year was in the August primary in the 1st Congressional District.
The only real suspense this year was in the August primary in the 1st Congressional District. After a bruising campaign where outside groups spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on negative ads and mailers, Marshall beat Republican Rep. Tim Huelskamp, one of the most outspoken conservatives on Capitol Hill.
Huelskamp may be laying the groundwork for a comeback, however. Last month, he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to be a candidate for Congress from the 1st Congressional District in two years.
Curtis Tate: 202-383-6018, @tatecurtis
Comments