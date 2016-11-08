Election 2016: Voting day images from around the country

Guests at Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's election night rally watch the big-screen television at the Jacob Javits Center’s glass-enclosed lobby in New York.
Matt Rourke
AP
A family walks past American flags to go to the Parkway Center to cast their ballot on Election Day in Utica, N.Y. on Tuesday.
Tina Russell
AP
People wait in line to vote at a polling station at Clarion Inn on Election Day in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday.
Todd Van Emst
AP
Michael Chamberlain of New Haven, Conn., center, cheers as he watches a presentation outside the Jacob Javits Center while attending a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in New York on Tuesday.
Craig Ruttle
AP
Allison Vincent-Beckman with Citizens Project dons a dinosaur costume Tuesday to become "Votasaurus Rex" and encourage people in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo. to get out and vote.
Mark Reis
AP
The sign in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Rochester, N.Y. that told the history of Susan B. Anthony's was covered in stickers with some photos and letters left at the bottom. The New York gravestone of Susan B. Anthony is also thickly encrusted with "I Voted" stickers on an Election Day that could put America's first female president in the White House. A steady stream of people lined up at Rochester's Mount Hope cemetery starting before dawn to pay respects to the women's suffrage leader. Women left hundreds of voting stickers as tributes.
Tina MacIntyre-Yee
AP
Adriana Palek wears her mother's "I Voted" sticker on her nose after her mother voted on Election Day at the Jewish Community Center in Utica, N.Y.
Tina Russell
AP
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, accompanied by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, left, smiles as she votes at Douglas G. Grafflin School in Chappaqua, N.Y.
Andrew Harnik
AP
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife Melania cast their ballots at PS-59 on Tuesday.
Evan Vucci
AP
Supporters of Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton cheer as the first exit poll results arrive during an election night rally Tuesday.
Olivier Douliery
TNS