Idaho voters turn out in droves early

More than 50 voters packed the small library at Ustick Elementary School in West Boise as the polls opened Tuesday.
The last time the polling place was this busy was 2008, when Barack Obama ran against John McCain.
Among the first to cast a ballot was Victoria Heaton, 43, of Boise. “I was so proud today to vote for Hillary Clinton,” she said. “This is a historic vote today because we have the most qualified candidate ever for president.”
Heaton, her husband Jason, 45, and daughter Alyssa, voting in her first presidential election, all cast ballots for Clinton.
“I was just happy to vote and get it over with,” said Alyssa, 21. “It’s been a year of this. I am just excited to stop hearing about Donald Trump.”
At the Sunrise Cafe in downtown Meridian, Trump got better reviews.
Mike Holmes, who sells real estate, took advantage of early voting to cast his ballot for Trump, in part because he is “the only one that hasn’t been living off the government all their life.”
But even voting for Trump left Holmes with an uncomfortable feeling. The Clinton-Trump match up is the “saddest” election, he said. “This is what we get to choose from.”
Joel Morden, sitting at the table with Holmes, found another choice. He cast his ballot early for Evan McMullin, the last-minute independent candidate out of Utah “to make an itty-bitty statement,” he said.
Bill Roberts is visiting polling places this morning. Check back for updates.
