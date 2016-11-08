Idaho voters turn out in droves early

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee Pause

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

0:44 Idaho election: Interview with Robyn Brody running for Idaho Supreme Court

1:34 Idaho Election: Interview With Curt McKenzie Running For Idaho Supreme Court

2:48 Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

1:55 Idaho Supreme Court candidate Robyn Brody talks about the runoff

1:32 Donald Trump: I was wrong and I apologize

1:54 Jerry Sturgill talks money, incumbency

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker