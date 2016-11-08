Ken Bone is no longer an undecided voter in the 2016 election.
Bone was just one among a couple hundred people standing in line to vote inside Cornerstone Christian Church off North Green Mount Road in Shiloh early Tuesday morning.
The Shiloh man, who was turned into an internet meme during the second U.S. presidential debate in St. Louis, cast his vote at around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
Typically, for public events, Bone dons his iconic red sweater, but this time around, he went without it. His focus was on Election Day.
It took Bone at least half an hour to get through the line, which went out the door before polls opened 6 a.m. Tuesday in Illinois. While Bone was in line, he called in to do an interview with a Canadian radio station, an interview with BBC, a Skype interview with a television station and other interviews with media outside the church. He said his plan throughout the rest of day would be to cover the races from New York with Buzzfeed.
Bone, in a sponsored tweet to more than 254,000 followers on Tuesday, said everyone should “vote and share your voice.”
As Bone has said previously, he declined to tell anyone who he voted for in this election. To Bone, it’s not who he voted for that matters, it’s all about getting out to the polls.
“In a lot of interviews, people for some reason want to hear my opinion,” Bone said. “I’m still not telling anybody who I’m voting for, but I’m really glad that a lot of people seemed to have heard the message from myself and others.
“It’s very important that they get out and vote. We have a lot of people here and I just couldn’t be happier about it.”
So what will happen to Bone after the election comes to a close?
Probably nothing, he said. But no matter the outcome, Bone said he will support the next president.
“Since the election will be over, I doubt that very many people will be calling me and asking me about it any more, so maybe I’ll be able to take it easy,” Bone said.
“I would think that life pretty much goes back to normal. Probably for the next couple days, people will want my reaction to the election and I’ll tell them what I’ve told them all along,” Bone continued. “No matter who wins, I’m going to support them because they’re going to be the president. We’re tired of all this divisiveness. We’ve had enough of it, so I won’t be second-guessing the process. I’m not telling anybody who I’m voting for, and whoever wins, they’re the winner, and we need to get behind them. We’ll never get anywhere in the next four years if we don’t.”
