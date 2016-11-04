‘To be immigrant is to be American’: Candidate poised for historic election victory

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind Pause

1:54 Jerry Sturgill talks money, incumbency

0:44 Idaho election: Interview with Robyn Brody running for Idaho Supreme Court

1:34 Idaho Election: Interview With Curt McKenzie Running For Idaho Supreme Court

2:08 Wahooz opens new Indoor Adventure Park in Boise

3:07 Justice For Jack group still seeks justice

2:06 Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab

9:15 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on being a practice QB and calling plays

3:33 George and Shay Hirsch: The love story