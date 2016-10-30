Trump campaign calls anti-Semitic chant at rally ‘deplorable’

0:44 Idaho election: Interview with Robyn Brody running for Idaho Supreme Court Pause

1:34 Idaho Election: Interview With Curt McKenzie Running For Idaho Supreme Court

1:55 Idaho Supreme Court candidate Robyn Brody talks about the runoff

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

4:04 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin after 30-28 loss to Wyoming

3:07 Justice For Jack group still seeks justice

1:10 Bodovino restaurant adds Italian food to its wines at The Village

2:56 Watch as this Halloween makeup artist transforms into character

0:32 Mastering an education