Trump talks a big game on charity, but his actual donations fall well short

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation Pause

1:54 Jerry Sturgill talks money, incumbency

0:44 Idaho election: Interview with Robyn Brody running for Idaho Supreme Court

1:34 Idaho Election: Interview With Curt McKenzie Running For Idaho Supreme Court

1:55 Idaho Supreme Court candidate Robyn Brody talks about the runoff

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

1:10 Bodovino restaurant adds Italian food to its wines at The Village

2:56 Watch as this Halloween makeup artist transforms into character

0:32 Mastering an education