Idaho Supreme Court candidates launch new ad campaigns; lobbyists funding 1

Idaho Supreme Court candidate Robyn Brody has launched a statewide TV ad, running in every Idaho market including Boise, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Lewiston, and on cable in North Idaho. It touts her legal experience and high ratings in the recent Idaho State Bar survey on the qualifications of judicial candidates.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Prosperity Fund, the political action committee operated by the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry business lobbying group, reported spending $30,000 for an independent broadcast advertising campaign in favor of rival Curt McKenzie. The payment went to an Orlando, Fla. company for radio ads.
Brody criticized the independent ad campaign: “I was disappointed to learn that powerful lobbyists are buying radio ads supporting Mr. McKenzie. This race should not be politics as usual. The Idaho Supreme Court is different and the people of Idaho need a justice who can make independent and fair decisions based on the law.”
Friday, McKenzie and Brody will debate live on Idaho Public Television, the statewide channel’s only televised debate this fall. The debate starts at 8 p.m. Mountain time on IPTV’s main Idaho channel.
The pair were also part of a Supreme Court debate on IPTV earlier this spring. You can watch that debate again at the Idaho Debates website.
