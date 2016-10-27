Strong demand for early voting prompts Ada County to allow Saturday voting

The county elections office will be open for early voting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, County Clerk Chris Rich announced Thursday.
“With the record volume of voters we’re experiencing, we wanted to give the opportunity to those folks who work during our normal early voting hours,” Rich said.
In the first eight days of early voting, 19,817 Ada County residentse have voted in person; averaging 2000 people per day, according to a county news release.
The Ada County Elections Office is located at 400 N. Benjamin Ln. Suite 100, Boise.
Saturday early voting is also available to Canyon County voters from 8 a.m. to noon at the Canyon County Elections Office, 1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell.
Friday is the final day to request an absentee ballot, Ada County officials said. Full details are available online.
