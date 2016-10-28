Mike Pence’s plane skids off the runway

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Vice presidential nominee Mike Pence and his traveling entourage had a scary moment in New York last night when his campaign plane skidded off the runway at LaGuardia airport.
No one was hurt in the minor accident, but Pence did cancel a Thursday evening appearance at a New York fundraiser.
“We can see mud on the front windows,” Pence said in the press cabin about a minute after the plane came to rest.
Later, the Indiana governor tweeted: “So thankful everyone on our plane is safe. Grateful for our first responders & the concern & prayers of so many. Back on the trail tomorrow!”
So thankful everyone on our plane is safe. Grateful for our first responders & the concern & prayers of so many. Back on the trail tomorrow!— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 28, 2016
Early voting numbers in many swing states are good news for Hillary Clinton, as registered Democrats are voting in greater numbers than they did in 2012.
In Arizona, where the Clinton campaign is spending money in the traditionally Republican state, registered Democrats are outpacing Republicans by 4,000 voters. In 2012, registered Republicans had a 21,000 voter advantage over Democrats at this point in early voting.
This election is very much underway, and there's nothing about the early voting data that suggests the polls are overstating D turnout— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) October 27, 2016
In Florida, Republicans maintain a slim advantage in combined mail and in-person early votes cast, with 41 percent to 40.5 percent for Democrats. In 2008, Florida Republicans held a six-figure advantage over Democrats.
Despite fears of voter fraud, in part stoked by Donald Trump, experts say new voting technologies means this election will be one of the most secure ever.
Websites have popped up allowing voters in swing states to “trade” their votes. Swing state voters who support a third-party candidate pledge to vote for Clinton to stop Trump and in exchange a Clinton supporter in a safe blue or red state votes for the third-party candidate. The practice is mostly legal.
The polls open nationally in 11 days. Let’s get started.
Early voting turnout is mostly good news for Clinton
If Clinton can win Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina she will likely be well on her way to easily capturing 270 electoral votes. Early voting numbers indicate that Democrats are getting more party members out to vote.
Almost 8 million Americans, and 20 percent of the electorate in Florida, have already voted by mail or in-person across the country, and more registered Democrats are voting in swing states.
Updated #s on NC absentee ballots: registered GOP voters behind 2012 mail-in #s, registered Dems behind w/ in-person https://t.co/a3zsVqNrhf pic.twitter.com/f1JGOaCiRA— Dr. Michael Bitzer (@BowTiePolitics) October 26, 2016
Trump does have good news in Iowa, where polls suggest he will outperform John McCain and Mitt Romney.
Democrats still have the advantage in early voting, but Republicans have cut their margin by over 7,000 votes from 2012, a sign the state could flip on November 8.
New Q poll— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 27, 2016
IOWA:
Clinton 44%
Trump 44%
Johnson 4%
Stein 1%
Margin of error +/-3.5 percentage pointshttps://t.co/mS4AT0FSaI
New Q poll— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 27, 2016
IOWA:
Clinton 44%
Trump 44%
Johnson 4%
Stein 1%
Margin of error +/-3.5 percentage pointshttps://t.co/mS4AT0FSaI
It’s now much harder to commit voter fraud
Despite fears of foreign governments or determined hackers manipulating election results, new technology makes it less likely to happen.
It would take a hacker at least seven minutes to manipulate a voting machine, and they would need to be physically present with the machine for that to happen.
“First and foremost, our elections are secure,” Thomas Hicks, chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, said at a recent congressional hearing. “Voters should have confidence that their voices will be counted accurately when they cast them. Second, there may be headlines related to cyberattacks and data breaches, but these headlines are not representative of our voting machines.”
A lot of call-ins about vote flipping at the voting booths in Texas. People are not happy. BIG lines. What is going on?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2016
A lot of call-ins about vote flipping at the voting booths in Texas. People are not happy. BIG lines. What is going on?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2016
There is no evidence of vote flipping in Texas, and local Republican officials said six machines were inspected after complaints and no issues were found.
Can you trade your vote?
It’s illegal to sell your vote, but it is possible to “trade” your vote online.
Multiple websites have popped up where voters who want to go third party in a swing state can “trade” their vote to a voter in a safe blue or red state. The logic is that the voter in the swing state can vote for Clinton to stop Trump but gets to still ensure their preferred candidate gets a vote.
“If you are #NeverTrump but want to support Gary Johnson or another third party candidate in a swing state, don’t do it. You may toss the election to Trump,” one website states. “Instead, find a friend in a state that’s safely blue or red – they’ll vote for your third party candidate in exchange for your vote for Clinton.”
In 2000, a Nader Trader site was set up with the same purpose, but the sites don’t violate the law because the informal pledge does not include an exchange of money.
Links of note
The strange tale of a dating site’s attacks on WikiLeaks founder Assange (McClatchy)
More Americans expected to celebrate Halloween than vote in the presidential election (McClatchy)
Inside the Trump bunker, with 12 days to go (Bloomberg)
Emails show close Clinton allies in dark, shocked over ‘insane’ server setup (Fox News)
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
Comments