Flurry of news reports claim Trump allies use ‘voter suppression’ tactics

1:41 'Nasty woman' T-shirts top seller for Boise-based Etsy shop Pause

3:50 Vigil honors BSU student Sierra Simon Bush

1:59 Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers

1:44 What do the polls mean?

1:54 Jerry Sturgill talks money, incumbency

3:33 George and Shay Hirsch: The love story

1:55 Boise State football practice - Oct. 26, 2016

1:27 Ladies sew warmth and love into quilts for those who need them all

9:38 Boise State receiver Thomas Sperbeck on breaking receiving record and Wyoming