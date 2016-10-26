Trump leads in Idaho but Clinton tied in 2nd Congressional District

Donald Trump is leading Hillary Clinton 52 percent to 23 percent with independent Evan McMullin running a distant third at 10 percent, a poll done last weekend by Emerson College showed.
But in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District, dominated by Mormons in eastern Idaho, and Democrats in Boise’s North End, Clinton actually holds a slender lead within the 3 percentage point margin of error, 37 percent to 36 percent.
The poll also showed Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo leading Democratic Boise businessman Jerry Sturgill, 57 percent to 24 percent. The poll was taken from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23.
Crapo initially endorsed Donald Trump but withdrew his endorsement Oct. 8 after an audiotape of Trump talking about sexually assaulting women was made public. But Crapo put out a statement after the weekend the poll was done saying he would vote for Trump after all.
Spencer Kimball, who supervised the poll for the Massachusetts college, said its results don’t bode well for Trump in what he calls the “Mormon Corridor” of states, Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Arizona where many members of the Church of Latter Day Saints live.
Idaho Mormons are splitting their votes between Trump and McMullin, a former CIA employee from Utah, 33 percent to 32 percent with Clinton getting 16 percent, the Idaho poll showed.
Emerson polled 1,023 voters.
