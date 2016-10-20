Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8.
Cristina Rayas, Alexa Ard, Natalie Fertig and Julie-Ann McKellogg McClatchy

VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Vice presidential debate: Voters don't know the candidates, might not watch

Vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Tim Kaine will debate Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2016. Pence held a rally in York, Pa., Thursday, and the next day, we visited the city's New Eastern Market, a favorite shopping spot on Fridays, and asked people if they knew either candidate and whether they would watch the debate. Most were unfamiliar with either candidate, and many said they would not be watching.

Protesters rally at Donald Trump Jr. visit to Boise

A group of about 25 protesters chanted "show us your taxes" across the street from the Jackson Jet Center at the Boise Airport on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr. made a quick stop in Boise on behalf of his father. He attended a fundraiser and briefly addressed the media before leaving on a private jet. The protesters signs were anti-Trump, but also supported Hillary Clinton or third-party options for president.

Trump Jr. campaigns for dad in Boise

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr., promotes his father's campaign during a brief stop in Boise on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 at the Jackson Jet Center. Trump Jr. talked briefly about his father's goals if elected president and answered questions from the local media for 15 minutes before boarding a jet and leaving for his next stop.

