Idaho voters undecided about Trump, Clinton have become hard to find

7:59 p.m.: The Boise State audience has gotten quiet and somber as the candidates discuss the ongoing sexual harassment claims.
7:58 p.m.: After the debate segment on the economy, Thornton, the undecided voter, doesn’t have a strong takeaway. “To me it just seems that they’re trying to compare apples and oranges.”
7:48 p.m.: Who’s getting some of the biggest laughs from the BSU audience? Chris Wallace.
7:44 p.m.: Undecided voter Christopher Pena says he thinks Trump is digging himself a hole during this debate. He’s contradicting himself, Pena says, and doesn’t have a strong argument against Clinton’s nuclear positions.
Mitch Lange BSU political science major praises #debate questions, neither candidates would be first choice. #idpol pic.twitter.com/pzNrS2FBLD— Rocky Barker (@rockybarker) October 20, 2016
7:37 p.m.: “Well, it didn’t take long for the mud to start slinging, huh?” says William Thornton, undecided voter.
7:35 p.m.: Was tonight the birth of Trump TV? There have been multiple reports that Trump plans to start a media company and possible TV network if he loses this election. Tonight, he’s broadcasting the debate through Facebook Live, complete with a pre-debate show.
Axel Carlson does homework, while watching Cubs lead and debate. Says it's best #debate so far. More details pic.twitter.com/4bX2wtm23d— Rocky Barker (@rockybarker) October 20, 2016
7:32 p.m.: Undecided voter Christopher Pena says Clinton “definitely” has a better argument on immigration.
7:25 p.m.: Donald Trump’s “bad hombres” remark draws laughter from the Boise State crowd.
7:24 p.m.: Christopher Pena also kindly agreed to watch the debate with us tonight.
I am joined by Christopher Pena, a BSU engineering student, to watch the debate. He is undecided. pic.twitter.com/CbeFfnk5k7— Bill Roberts (@IDS_BillRoberts) October 20, 2016
7:22 p.m.: “He’s always a little bit dramatic, isn’t he?” says undecided voter William Thornton of Donald Trump.
7:21 p.m.: After a first 20 minutes focused on the Supreme Court, the 2nd Amendment and abortion, many commenters on social media are applauding Chris Wallace’s performance as moderator and the substance of this third debate.
7:13 p.m.: Here’s another undecided voter we’re following tonight. We’ll share his thoughts as the evening goes on.
I'm watching @2016PresDebate tonight with William Thornton, who's undecided and is "resolving an internal conflict" about voting. #idpol pic.twitter.com/XctZtnf6a7— Bill Dentzer IDS (@IDSBillD) October 20, 2016
7:09 p.m.: Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and Bill Clinton and Melania Trump skipped the traditional pre-debate handshakes, another sign of the tense relations between the two campaigns.
7:04 p.m.: As the debate begins, meet one of our undecided voters. Kain Shaffer says he wishes third parties were allowed in tonight’s event.
6:18 p.m.: Idaho, are we ready to do this one more time?
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton take the stage in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. Mountain time for their third debate.
As we’ve done during the other two debates, we’ll follow along live on this page, posting feedback from Boise and across the internet.
Our reporters plan to watch tonight’s debate with folks at a Boise State debate-watching party, where apparently no one is undecided about the race at this point. (We also hope to share reactions from some other, truly undecided voters.)
Any undecided voters or people who think they might be swayed? Boise State #debate crowd of 100 says no pic.twitter.com/6QxVy52QlU— Idaho Statesman (@IdahoStatesman) October 20, 2016
[Interested in local races? Hear from the candidates, build your ballot in our voter guide]
Folks are gathering at the #BoiseState watch party before the debate. Watch here for live coverage pic.twitter.com/BOYABV8kto— Idaho Statesman (@IdahoStatesman) October 20, 2016
Where to watch
If you already identify with a candidate, Republicans have been meeting at Dave and Buster’s in Boise to watch the debates, while the Democrats tonight are at Payette Brewing (also in Boise). And, there’s the crowd at Boise State.
For those at home, the debate will be on all the usual major broadcast and cable news networks. You can also stream it live on Twitter, Facebook or any number of other sites. Here’s a feed from PBS NewsHour.
Recent reading
Here are some links to peruse while you wait for the show to begin:
Six things to watch for in the final debate
More Americans than ever are registered to vote. Who will benefit from them?
‘Skittles’ photographer sues Donald Trump for copyright infringement
WikiLeaks emails show how Clinton’s campaign chief once opened doors for energy firm
Idaho’s Sen. Risch says voting for Trump is ‘distasteful,’ but he’ll do it anyway. And after public stand against Trump, Sen. Crapo hasn’t ruled out voting for him.
In video from conservative activist, Democratic operative bragged about disrupting Trump rallies
Almost a quarter of millennials prefer Armageddon to Clinton or Trump
From unwanted touching to sexual assault, it all happens far too often - and it’s hard to discuss. Female journalists at the Statesman talk about their experiences.
At @BoiseState for tonight's @2016PresDebate w. @IdahoStatesman 's @whmanny @IDS_BillRoberts and @NMBlanchard. Watching w undecideds #idpol pic.twitter.com/FUFKQRZQtC— Bill Dentzer IDS (@idsbilld) October 20, 2016
Comments