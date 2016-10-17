Ex-Statesman publisher stands up against threats after endorsement

In 125 years, the Arizona Republic newspaper had never endorsed a Democrat for president. When its editorial board endorsed Hillary Clinton for president on Oct. 13, the publication was met, not just with searing criticism, but threats as well.
YOU'RE DEAD. WATCH YOUR BACK.
WE WILL BURN YOU DOWN.
YOU SHOULD BE PUT IN FRONT OF A FIRING SQUAD AS A TRAITOR.
In the endorsement, the editorial board argued the GOP’s presidential candidate was not fit for office.
The 2016 Republican candidate is not conservative and he is not qualified. That’s why, for the first time in our history, The Arizona Republic will support a Democrat for president...Clinton has the temperament and experience to be president. Donald Trump does not.
Since the endorsement, the newspaper has gotten multiple threats to employees, according to a follow-up letter from the publisher, Mi-Ai Parrish, who was the Idaho Statesman’s publisher from 2006 to 2011.
To the anonymous caller who invoked the name of Don Bolles — he’s the Republic reporter who was assassinated by a car bomb 40 years ago — and threatened that more of our reporters would be blown up because of the endorsement, I give you Kimberly. She is the young woman who answered the phone when you called. She sat in my office and calmly told three Phoenix police detectives what you had said. She told them that later, she walked to church and prayed for you. Prayed for patience, for forgiveness. Kimberly knows free speech requires compassion.
The publisher’s argument for making the endorsement and against the death threats was widely praised on social media nationally and in Boise.
To all of you who asked why we endorsed — or what right we had to do so — I give you my mother. She grew up under an occupying dictatorship, with no right to an education, no free press, no freedom of religion, no freedom to assemble peaceably, no right to vote. No right to free speech. She raised a journalist who understood not to take these rights for granted.
