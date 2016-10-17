Elections 2016

October 17, 2016 9:26 AM

Ex-Statesman publisher stands up against threats after endorsement

By Erin Fenner

efenner@idahostatesman.com

In 125 years, the Arizona Republic newspaper had never endorsed a Democrat for president. When its editorial board endorsed Hillary Clinton for president on Oct. 13, the publication was met, not just with searing criticism, but threats as well.

YOU'RE DEAD. WATCH YOUR BACK.

WE WILL BURN YOU DOWN.

YOU SHOULD BE PUT IN FRONT OF A FIRING SQUAD AS A TRAITOR.

From The Arizona Republic

In the endorsement, the editorial board argued the GOP’s presidential candidate was not fit for office.

Since the endorsement, the newspaper has gotten multiple threats to employees, according to a follow-up letter from the publisher, Mi-Ai Parrish, who was the Idaho Statesman’s publisher from 2006 to 2011.

To the anonymous caller who invoked the name of Don Bolles — he’s the Republic reporter who was assassinated by a car bomb 40 years ago — and threatened that more of our reporters would be blown up because of the endorsement, I give you Kimberly. She is the young woman who answered the phone when you called. She sat in my office and calmly told three Phoenix police detectives what you had said. She told them that later, she walked to church and prayed for you. Prayed for patience, for forgiveness. Kimberly knows free speech requires compassion.

From The Arizona Republic

The publisher’s argument for making the endorsement and against the death threats was widely praised on social media nationally and in Boise.

Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner

Elections 2016

