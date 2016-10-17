Trump doubles down on rhetoric that election is “rigged”

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
It’s been almost a week since Donald Trump announced “the shackles have been taken off me” in regards to his presidential campaign.
Since then, Trump ramped up rhetoric stating the election is rigged, in particular at various campaign stops in New Hampshire and North Carolina this weekend.
He continues to deny multiple accusations of sexual assault, and declared himself the victim.
A Republican campaign office was firebombed in North Carolina, and Trump blamed the attack on Hillary Clinton.
Transcripts of Clinton’s speeches to Goldman Sachs were released over the weekend by WikiLeaks. The Clinton campaign did not confirm or deny the authenticity of the speeches.
Donald Trump did not enjoy Saturday Night Live this week.
The polls open nationally in 21 days. Let’s get started.
Trump: The election is rigged
Donald Trump stepped up his attacks in the last 48 hours on the electoral system of the United States, suggesting that in addition to Hillary Clinton, certain polling places are “rigged” against his campaign.
“The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary — but also at many polling places — SAD,” Trump said in a Tweet on Sunday.
Election is being rigged by the media, in a coordinated effort with the Clinton campaign, by putting stories that never happened into news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016
When pressed on the Sunday morning political shows, Mike Pence said Trump would honor the results if Clinton wins.
“Donald Trump said in the first debate that we’ll respect the will of the American people in this election,” Pence said. “The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of American history.”
The Republican nominee continues to deny multiple charges of sexual assault, saying that he is the victim instead.
“As you have seen, I am a victim of one of the great political smear campaigns in the history of our country,” Trump said at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. “They are coming after me to try and destroy what is considered by even them the greatest movement in the history of our country.”
As you have seen, I am a victim of one of the great political smear campaigns in the history of our country.
Donald Trump on sexual assault allegations
Republican office is firebombed
A Republican field office in was littered with graffiti and firebombed on Sunday, as police said someone threw a bottle of flammable liquid through the window of the Orange County Republican office, destroying campaign signs and furniture before burning itself out.
No one was hurt in the attack.
“This is a horrific, horrific act of political terrorism, one that we will not succumb to and one that we will answer,” said North Carolina GOP director Dallas Woodhouse. “When people try to stifle freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, you must come back with more speech and aggressively defend your rights.”
Woodhouse also mentioned the graffiti that said “Nazi Republicans leave town or else.”
Both Clinton and Trump reacted immediately to the attack on Twitter.
The attack on the Orange County HQ @NCGOP office is horrific and unacceptable. Very grateful that everyone is safe.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 16, 2016
ALL SAFE IN ORANGE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA. With you all the way, will never forget. Now we have to win. Proud of you all! @NCGOP— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016
Clinton speech transcripts released
Bernie Sanders demanded that Clinton should release the transcripts of her speeches to Wall Street for months during the Democratic primary.
With three weeks to go until the general election, Sanders is getting his wish. Clinton said to Goldman Sachs that Dodd-Frank Wall Street regulations were implemented for partly “political reasons.”
“"There was a lot of complaining about Dodd-Frank, but there was also a need to do something because, for political reasons, if you were an elected member of Congress and people in your constituency were losing jobs and shutting businesses and everybody in the press is saying it's all the fault of Wall Street, you can't sit idly by and do nothing, but what you do is really important,” Clinton said in the speech.
The Clinton campaign refuses to confirm or deny the authenticity of the WikiLeaks emails.
RELEASE: Hillary Clinton's Private #GoldmanSach's Paid Speechs - full transcripts, see "attachments" tab at top https://t.co/j7RD9uY3GJ pic.twitter.com/3F0ynPScL2— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 15, 2016
Trump is not a fan of SNL
“Saturday Night Live” had lots of material after last week’s second presidential debate, and Trump did not appreciate Alec Baldwin’s impression of his lurking debate performance over the weekend.
“Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me,” Trump said. “Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!”
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
Comments