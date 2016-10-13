Ada County early voting starts Monday with more locations

Want to beat the election-day rush and cast your vote before the polls open Nov. 8? Ada County is adding two new locations and expanded hours when early voting begins Monday, Oct. 17.
“We’re anticipating as many as 200,000 people to vote during the upcoming election,” said Ada County Chief Deputy Clerk Phil McGrane. “We’re excited to expand our early voting efforts and provide more opportunities for voters to get out and vote.”
In Canyon County, where heavy turnout also is anticipated, early voting is already underway at the county elections office, 1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Voters from any part of Ada County may vote at any of Ada County’s the four early voting locations, and all of the locations will be open until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The main county election office will open at 7 a.m. weekdays; all other locations open at 9 a.m.
Boise City Hall – 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
Meridian City Hall – 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Eagle Senior Center – 312 E. State St.
Ada County Elections office – 400 Benjamin Lane Suite 100, Boise
For more information on early or absentee voting in Ada County, check the county elections page online or call 287-6860. In Canyon County, go to that county’s elections page or call 454-7562.
