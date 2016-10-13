Trump’s path to the presidency now hinges on these four states

1:54 Jerry Sturgill talks money, incumbency Pause

1:32 Donald Trump: I was wrong and I apologize

6:42 VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

1:32 Vice presidential debate: Voters don't know the candidates, might not watch

1:03 College of Western Idaho debate team assesses the Clinton-Trump contest

1:55 Is it a debate moderator's job to fact-check?

0:56 Protesters rally at Donald Trump Jr. visit to Boise

9:47 Trump Jr. campaigns for dad in Boise

1:11 Idaho's James Piotrowski talks about Congress

1:45 Trump campaign calls Putin stronger leader than Obama