Idaho's James Piotrowski talks about Congress

On the final day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders attended breakfast at the Idaho delegates' hotel, where he addressed them along with delegations from Utah, West Virginia, Hawaii, North and South Dakota. The convention has been tense for Sanders delegates, who feel as though the DNC was unfair toward their candidate. This led to a walk-out Tuesday night after Hillary Clinton formally won the Democratic presidential nomination. Sanders told delegates Thursday morning that their "fight" continues past Election Day and that unity behind Clinton is crucial to defeating Republican nominee Donald Trump. Twin Falls delegate Brittany Ruland reacts to Sanders' remarks.