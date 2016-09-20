Idaho's James Piotrowski talks about Congress

James Piotrowski, the Democratic candidate for 1st District talks about helping Idaho and its veterans.
rbarker@idahostatesman.com

Elections 2016

Trump responds to father of Muslim fallen soldier

In an interview with ABC on Saturday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized an impassioned DNC speech from Muslim American war hero Captain Khan's father. Trump’s response to the Khan family has been met with backlash - particularly from his opponent Hillary Clinton.

Elections 2016

Sanders meets with Idaho delegates at the DNC

On the final day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders attended breakfast at the Idaho delegates' hotel, where he addressed them along with delegations from Utah, West Virginia, Hawaii, North and South Dakota. The convention has been tense for Sanders delegates, who feel as though the DNC was unfair toward their candidate. This led to a walk-out Tuesday night after Hillary Clinton formally won the Democratic presidential nomination. Sanders told delegates Thursday morning that their "fight" continues past Election Day and that unity behind Clinton is crucial to defeating Republican nominee Donald Trump. Twin Falls delegate Brittany Ruland reacts to Sanders' remarks.

Elections 2016

Corey Cook: Swing voters and the bounce

Corey Cook, dean of Boise State’s School of Public Service, is reporting on what he sees and hears in at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this week, with a special eye on what might be of particular interest to Idaho. It's not clear that Republicans' attacks on Hillary Clinton at the convention will sway swing voters, he says.

Elections 2016

Corey Cook: Donald Trump's likeability

Corey Cook, dean of Boise State’s School of Public Service, is reporting on what he sees and hears in at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this week, with a special eye on what might be of particular interest to Idaho. He says Donald Trump had a better night at the convention Tuesday than the day before.

Elections 2016

Corey Cook: The media vortex at the GOP convention

Corey Cook, dean of Boise State’s School of Public Service, is reporting on what he sees and hears in at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this week, with a special eye on what might be of particular interest to Idaho. The concentration of media at the formal convention can result in minor incidents receiving unusually large coverage, he says.

Elections 2016

Corey Cook: Polarization, vitriol and ability to govern

Corey Cook, dean of Boise State’s School of Public Service, is reporting on what he sees and hears in at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this week, with a special eye on what might be of particular interest to Idaho. He says one of the most striking things about the convention has been the general vitrol present.

Editor's Choice Videos