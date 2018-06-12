President Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands for a historic first meeting

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands in Sentosa Island, Singapore on Tuesday ahead of the first summit between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.
AP
How Trump is using the power to pardon

The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.