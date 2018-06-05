President Trump explains why he thinks everyone should stand for the national anthem

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to reporters' questions concerning President Donald Trump's comments that he has the right to pardon himself, repeatedly saying that he had done nothing wrong.
The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.
The Canadian federal government has agreed to buy Trans Mountain Pipeline from Kinder Morgan and expand it from Alberta to the B.C. coast. The expansion could pose serious risks for the critically endangered southern-resident killer whale population.
An estimated 8000 Starbucks stores were closed temporarily Tuesday for anti-bias training for employees following an incident in Philadelphia in April in which a manager called police on two African-American men waiting for a friend in a store.
A video posted to Twitter shows Joshua Holt, the Utah man who has been detained in Venezuela for almost two years without a trial, boarding an airplane to the United States after being released from Venezuelan custody on Saturday, May, 25, 2018.
Russ Fulcher, the 2018 GOP nominee for Idaho's 1st Congressional District, gives an acceptance speech on primary night, May 15. "Every time I say a word, every time I cast a vote, I want you to know I take that very, very seriously."
The National Rifle Association didn't begin as the political power we know today. It was the poor shooting skills of Northern soldiers during the Civil War that led a group of Union Army veterans to form the group with a focus on marksmanship.