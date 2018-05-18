Pasteurization without representation? Kentucky lawmaker wants to boost raw milk

In this March 24, 2017 photo, Rachel Moser, right, bottles raw milk with her son Zachary, left, and daughter Myra, center, on her Be Whole Again Farm in Excelsior Springs, Mo. It is illegal to sell raw milk for human consumption in Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey and Rhode Island but local food groups, organic farming advocates and libertarians opposing government regulation are fighting to change that. They have succeeded at legalizing raw milk sales in some form in 42 states and wont rest until all states allow it. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo