Democrats scrambling to derail fake news attacks in 2018 races

FILE- In a Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, a supporter holds up a "Fake News" book while Kayla Moore, wife of U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, speaks at a press conference in Montgomery, Ala. Would a story that seeks to unpack or drill down on a list of tiresome words and phrases be impactful or a nothingburger? Worse, would it just be tons of fake news? Well, dish all you want, but Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson_File)