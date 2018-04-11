House Freedom Caucus not opposing McCarthy for speaker

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 81 Why this mom is inspired to update Idaho's sex education laws Pause 57 NAFTA is "horrible" deal for US but it's being renegotiated, says Trump 288 Harley Brown on politics and political correctness 234 You, too, could be hit by a texting driver, says this disabled Boise man 129 Senator Dean Mortimer on making Idaho schools better 169 Trump on signing spending bill: 'A lot of things that I'm unhappy about' 342 Statesman staff explains the tense buildup to Andrus' and Risch's political rivalry 75 Former Gov. Cecil Andrus didn't see eye to eye with Sen. Risch 129 Trump facing legal cases from three women 67 Health care protest interrupts Idaho House lawmakers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced that this year will be his last one in Congress, and that he will retire in January. He said he counts his time as speaker as one of the two "greatest honors of my life." C-SPAN

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced that this year will be his last one in Congress, and that he will retire in January. He said he counts his time as speaker as one of the two "greatest honors of my life." C-SPAN