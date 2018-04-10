One small step for racial diversity on Capitol Hill

North Carolina A&T State University grad Vashti Hinton, 23, landed a full time job in the Washington office of Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., after participating in an internship program for historically black college students created by Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., and Mark Walker, R-N.C., to help persuade minority students to pursue careers on Capitol Hill, where the congressional staff workforce is mostly white. Jordan Morris