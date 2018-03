You, too, could be hit by a texting driver, says this disabled Boise man

Dan Dolenar and his wife, Leslie, talk in their East Boise home about the traffic accident that changed their lives. In the summer of 2016, Dolenar suffered a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a young driver who was believed to be texting on her phone. On Feb. 28 of this year, the Idaho Senate voted down a bill that would have prohibited people from driving while using a "mobile electronic device."