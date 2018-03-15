More Videos

Sen. Mike Crapo speaks before vote to dial back Dodd-Frank 255

Sen. Mike Crapo speaks before vote to dial back Dodd-Frank

Pause
Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo 123

Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo

Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally 133

Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally

Stormy Daniels: Timeline of a Trump Scandal 90

Stormy Daniels: Timeline of a Trump Scandal

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May 137

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May

Her son was sent to a Texas prison. That turned this Boise mom into an activist. 57

Her son was sent to a Texas prison. That turned this Boise mom into an activist.

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 230

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Take a minute, sit right there, watch Utah lawmakers rap to 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' 75

Take a minute, sit right there, watch Utah lawmakers rap to 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

Trump urges Congress to come up with ‘comprehensive’ gun control bill 101

Trump urges Congress to come up with ‘comprehensive’ gun control bill

Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’ 76

Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’

The Mueller investigation into possible Russia - Trump campaign connection so far

Robert Mueller is special counsel for the Department of Justice. He oversees the investigation into Russia's possible connections to the 2016 election and Trump campaign.
Alexa Ard, Maureen Chowdhury, Patrick Gleason McClatchy
Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally

Politics & Government

Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally

President Donald Trump held a rally at Moon Township, Pennsylvania during a campaign event for Republican Rick Saccone ahead of next Tuesday's special election. Trump said that his campaign slogan for the 2020 presidential election would be "Keep America Great!" He also said he would make the building of his proposed border wall between southern US and Mexico a part of ongoing NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) renegotiations, and called for tougher punishments for drug dealers.

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May

Politics & Government

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April.

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

Politics & Government

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

Illinois Gov Bruce Rauner took part in an unusual demonstration involving chocolate milk to promote diversity in the workplace during a Black History Month event in Chicago on February 21. Footage of the event at the Chicago Thompson Center shows Tyronne Stoudemire, Hyatt Hotels’ vice president of global diversity, asking the governor to hold a glass of milk, which Stoudemire said represented the lack of diversity in corporate American leadership: “white men, a few white women, and just maybe an Asian in technology.” “This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Stoudemire says, holding up Hershey’s syrup. Into the broad list of diversity, Stoudemire places “women, people of color, people with disabilities, the aging population, generation X, Y and Z.”