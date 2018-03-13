Texas Dems worry bigger rifts ahead with national party

123 Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo Pause

133 Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally

90 Stormy Daniels: Timeline of a Trump Scandal

137 President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May

57 Her son was sent to a Texas prison. That turned this Boise mom into an activist.

230 Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

75 Take a minute, sit right there, watch Utah lawmakers rap to 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

101 Trump urges Congress to come up with ‘comprehensive’ gun control bill

76 Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’